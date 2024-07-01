EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering instability and moisture associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Beryl will maintain periods of unsettled weather conditions tonight with an improvement in conditions tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of passing showers mainly in the morning.

Winds: East at 24 to 41 km/h or 15 to 25 mph with gusts possibly peaking to 63 km/h or 39 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with swells peaking to 2.1 metres or 7 feet. Small craft advisory remains in effect, a high surf advisory will go into effect tomorrow morning.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:46 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life