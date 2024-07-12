EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A tropical wave is approaching the area. It will heighten the chances for cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy at first but becoming increasingly cloudy with showers. There is also a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Winds: East-northeast tonight, becoming east-southeast tomorrow at 17 to 33 km/h or 10 to 21 mph with possible gusts of up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 metres or 6 to 8 feet. The small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life