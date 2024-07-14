EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Relatively stable conditions will keep rainfall activity minimal over the BVI tonight and into tomorrow

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers

Winds: East at 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet; Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

