EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The presence of Saharan dust over the area will keep weather conditions on the drier side for the most part.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East tonight and east-northeast tomorrow with speeds ranging from 11 to 28 km/h or 7 to 17 mph.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.5 metres or 2 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

