EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate trade wind flow will move across the area and lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy conditions, with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief passing overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny and hazy conditions in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing early morning showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

