EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A relatively drier and more stable airmass associated with a ridge of high pressure will continue to sit across the area and restrict any meaningful shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of a brief passing afternoon shower.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.