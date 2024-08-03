EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow pockets of moisture traveling on a moderate to fresh wind flow could trigger brief periods of unsettled weather. The winds will also result in a slight increase in sea levels over the open waters.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with cloudy periods and a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 16 to 32 km/h or 10 to 20 mph gusting to as high as 50 km/h or 31mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet. Mariners should exercise caution mainly on the northern and eastern side of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.