EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture and instability embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to move across the area and could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands occasionally during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with brief cloudy spells and a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing late night showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with brief cloudy spells and a 60 percent or moderate of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph, reaching as high as 44 km/h or 28 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

Forecaster-Bernell Simon

