EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A trough could bring brief periods of unsettled weather over the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-south east tonight and east tomorrow with speeds ranging from 17 to 28 km/h or 10 to 17 mph.

Seas: 0.9 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life