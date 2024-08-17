EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A light to moderate wind flow will continue to persist across the region. Available low level moisture embedded in the trade wind flow, could trigger few passing showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers



Winds: Easterly 13 to 22 km/h or 8 to 14 mph with lighter spells mainly overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:01 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.