EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Settled atmospheric conditions as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels, will continue to restrict significant shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.