EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The atmosphere over the BVI remains unstable. These conditons will continue tonight and will contribute to a heighten chance of showers over these islands. Tomorrow, the chance of showers will decrease as drier conditions move into the area

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with brief overnight showers

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of morning showers with a lower chance of showers in the afternoon

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 26 km/h or 6 to 16 mph becoming more easterly by tomorrow.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:05 am.

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

