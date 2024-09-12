EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Weak instability exists over the BVI due to lingering effects from a trough. These conditions will continue tonight and into tomorrow. By tomorrow afternoon, an area of disturbed weather (AL94) will move close to the BVI and could increase the chance of showers and gusty conditions to these islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers becoming increasingly cloudy with an increased chance of showers tomorrow afternoon

Winds: East-southrtheast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph, becoming easterly by tomorrow.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

