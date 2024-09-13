EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave will once again heighten the chances for shower activity across the area during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies initially, with brief cloudy spells and a 70 percent or high chance of early morning showers, becoming partly sunny in general by late tomorrow afternoon.

Winds: Southeast at 11 to 26 km/h or 7 to 16 mph with lighter spells overnight..

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.