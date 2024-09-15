EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A dry and stable atmosphere will continue to restrict shower activity during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast tonight east tomorrow with speeds ranging from 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

