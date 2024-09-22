EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A surface low pressure to the northeast of the region will continue to maintain light and variable winds into the early part of next week.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: South 4 to 7 km/h or 2 to 5 mph and becoming lighter and variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1 to 1.2 metres or 3 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.