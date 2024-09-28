EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Gentle to moderate easterly winds will persist across the area. Available low level moisture could trigger few brief showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 9 to 19 km/h or 6 to 12 mph and becoming lighter and variable.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 metres or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:08 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster