EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours. However, light winds and daytime heating could trigger brief afternoon showers tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 6 to 22 km/h or 3 to 14 mph becoming light and variable at times.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:08 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.