EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Other than some brief showers that could develop tomorrow afternoon due to daytime heating, the atmosphere over the region will be generally stable.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or low chance of showers in the morning and a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers in the afternoon.

Winds: Mostly light and variable tonight. Tomorrow, northeast at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lorne Salmon-Forecaster

