EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A weak pressure gradient will promote light wind speeds across the area. Low moisture levels will keep shower activities at a minimal.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: Northeast 6 to 11 km/h or 3 to 7 mph and becoming lighter and variable mainly overnight.

Seas: 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet in northerly swells. A high surf advisory remains in effect…

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

