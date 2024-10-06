EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A slack pressure gradient will persist over the islands tonight and tomorrow resulting in a light windflow. This, in combination with available moisture and daytime heating, could result in localize buildups and showers over the islands tomorrow afternoon.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of an overnight shower

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of localize afternoon showers

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 17 km/h or 5 to 10 mph becoming variable or calm overnight.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet with northeasterly swells of 1.5meters or 5 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

