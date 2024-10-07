EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: An influx of moisture and instability into the region over the next couple of days will maintain a heightened chance of showers and a moderate chance of thunderstorms over the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 13 to 38 mm or 0.50 to 1.50 inch.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 80 percent or very high chance of showers, and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Southeast at 9 to 24 km/h or 6 to 15 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lorne Salmon-Forecaster

