EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability could trigger showers tonight. However, periods of unsettled weather conditions are possible tomorrow across the islands due to the effects of daytime heating.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers and a 20 percent or a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Southeast at 7 to 22 km/h or 5 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.