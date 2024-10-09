EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability may bring brief periods of showers tonight. Thereafter, drier conditions will prevail. Additionally, Saharan Dust will affect the air quality over the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers

Winds: Southeast tonight and east-southeast tomorrow at 11 to 22 km/h or 7 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with northeasterly swells up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:10 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:01 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

