EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Settled atmospheric conditions as a result of the Atlantic high pressure system coupled with relatively low moisture levels, will continue to restrict significant shower activity during the next 24 hours. Additionally, Saharan dust will continue to move across the region in varying concentrations during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair.

Weather tomorrow: Sunny.

Winds: South-southeast at 6 to 19 km/h or 3 to 12 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet with northerly swells. A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

