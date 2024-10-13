EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: An increase in low level moisture will support a moderate chance of showers across the British Virgin Islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 18 km/h or 8 to 15 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet in northerly swells. A high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Orvin Paige-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.