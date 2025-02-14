EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRIGN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Generally settled atmospheric conditions will prevail across the area over the next 24 hours, during which, pockets of low level moisture embedded in the wind flow could trigger periods of passing showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 10 percent or a slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph with possible gusts up to 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 2.4 to 3.1 metres or 8 to 10 feet with swells of up to 2.1 meters or 7 feet. Therefore a small craft warning remains in effect mainly for open waters north and east of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:46 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:19 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola