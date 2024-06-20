EVENING FORECAST FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Shallow clouds embedded within a moderate breeze will be pushed over the islands occassionally. These,along with available moisture, will maintain a moderate chance of brief showers over the Leewards and BVI

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: Easterly at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.