EVENING FORECAST IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Instability along with available moisture lingering across the area will continue to generate cloudy skies and trigger shower activity over and around the islands for the next 24 hours. Possible rainfall accumulation for the period 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers, with possible cloudy periods and a 20 percent or a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:40 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Patrice Edwards-Forecaster