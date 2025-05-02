Home Weather EVENING FORECAST IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Weather

EVENING FORECAST IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

by Andrew Jackson
by Andrew Jackson

Synopsis: Instability along with available moisture lingering across the area will continue to generate cloudy skies and trigger shower activity over and around the islands for the next 24 hours. Possible rainfall accumulation for the period 5 to 15 mm or 0.2 to 0.6 inch.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers, with possible cloudy periods and a 20 percent or a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.5 metres or 3 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:40 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Patrice Edwards-Forecaster

For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link: http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life.

