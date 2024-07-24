EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A weak tropical wave is expected to move through the region tonight but dry atmospheric conditions will reduce the chance of showers across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of brief showers

Winds: East 19 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life