EVENING WEAHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh trade wind flow generated by a relatively strong Atlantic high pressure system will continue to transport pockets of low level moisture across the area, which could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing morning showers, and a 60 percent chance of showers thereafter.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph, gusting as high as 43 km/h or 26 mph during showers, as well as over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

