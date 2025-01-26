EVENING WEATHER FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh wind speeds will continue to persist across the region. Pockets of moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few passing showers across the area. The winds will also maintain choppy and hazardous seas.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph and gusting to 54 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet in northerly swells. A high surf and small craft advisories are in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:09 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, please visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem station at the link provided.. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola