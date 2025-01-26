close
EVENING WEATHER FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Weather
January 26, 2025

Synopsis: Moderate to fresh wind speeds will continue to persist across the region. Pockets of moisture embedded in the trade wind flow could trigger few passing showers across the area. The winds will also maintain choppy and hazardous seas.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of passing showers.

Winds: East 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph and gusting to 54 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet in northerly swells. A high surf and small craft advisories are in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:53 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:09 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

For more weather information, please visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem station at the link provided.. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. The information shared by the Department is obtained from several professional sources hired by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions.. In no way can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held liable by any person using this information appropriately as legal evidence or to justify any decision that may result in loss of finances, property or life.