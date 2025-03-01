EVENING WEATHER FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Generally settled conditions prevail as a ridge remains the dominant weather feature. However, brief showers are possible as pockets of low level moisture move over the islands on the wind flow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent or moderate chance of early morning showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Winds: East at 19 to 33 km/h or 10 to 21 mph with possible higher gusts of 52 km/h or 30 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:37 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 6:25 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Trecy Spencer-Lake-Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the provided link.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information the Department shares is gathered from several professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone interested in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property, or life