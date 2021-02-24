EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A dominant high pressure system will be the main weather feature affecting conditions across the area. Moisture embedded in the moderate to fresh winds could trigger a few overnight to early morning showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East- northeast at 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph with gusts up to 59 km/h or 37 mph.

Seas: 1.5 or 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:40 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.