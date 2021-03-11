EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Notwithstanding the presence some weak low level troughs passing by the area, moisture levels in the lower atmosphere will continue restrict significant clouds and showers from developing.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with brief passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with brief passing showers.

Winds: East-northeast at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

A high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:29 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.