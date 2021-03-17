EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Sinking air behind of a cold front will generally inhibit shower activity over the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast at 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph and gusting to around 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 2 to 3 meters or 7 to 10 ft. Swells: North at 2 to over 2.5 meters or 6 to 9 feet.

A high surf warning is in effect along with a small craft caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:24 am.

