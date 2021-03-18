EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A surface high pressure will continue generate a moderate to fresh wind flow across the region. Meanwhile northerly swells will keep sea conditions hazardous across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers

Winds: East 10 to 20 mph or 17 to 31 km/h and gusting to 31 mph or 50 km/h.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells reaching 2.1 meters or 7 feet. A small craft caution and a high surf advisory is in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:24 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.