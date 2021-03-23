EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A low level trough will traverse the islands overnight which will result in increased cloudiness and a moderate chance of showers tonight and tomorrow morning. After which a more settled atmosphere will return in the afternoon.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with 60 percent or moderate chance of morning showers and partly cloudy with 30 percent or low chance of showers in the afternoon.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph with possible gust up to 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.5 meters or 4 to 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:19 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life