EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A moderate to fresh wind flow is expected to transport shallow pockets of moisture and cloud patches across the area and trigger shower activity overnight into tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph with gusts up to 54 km/h or 33 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:18 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life