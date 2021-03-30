EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Breezy conditions will continue across the area as a surface high pressure dominates the region. The winds will maintain choppy and hazardous seas across the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East 14 to 25 mph or 22 to 41 km/h and gusting 37 mph or 59 km/h.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.8 meters or 5 to 9 feet.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE BVI

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:14 am.

