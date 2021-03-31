EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Lingering moisture along with the moderate to fresh wind flow could trigger occasional showers overnight and possibly during the morning period tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 22 to 33 km/h or 14 to 21 mph with gusts up to 52 km/h or 32 mph.

Seas: 2.1 to 2.8 meters or 7 to 9 feet with northeasterly swells of 1.8 meters or 6 feet.

Therefore, small craft and high surf advisories remain in place, especially for those coast areas north and east of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:13 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.