EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: In the wake of a low level trough, conditions across the area will gradually become more settled. In addition to this, the pressure gradient is weakening which therefore means winds as well as the seas will decrease.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast with speeds ranging from 19 to 31 km/h or 12 to 20 mph tonight decreasing to 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph tomorrow.

Seas tonight: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet.

Seas tomorrow: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.