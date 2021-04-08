EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A slow moving mid-latitude cyclone will send long period swells into the region resulting in above normal breaking surfs causing conditions at the coastlines to be hazardous mainly for beachgoers. Meanwhile, relatively dry and stable conditions will persist across the area at least for the next 24 hours as high pressure dominates weather conditions.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 meters or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 meters or 5 to 6 feet.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the British Virgin Islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

