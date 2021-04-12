EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Dry and stable air will continue to restrict shower activity across the islands. A weak pressure gradient will also produce light to gentle winds across the region.

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: Mostly light and variable or calm tonight. Tomorrow, South-southeast at 6 to 15 km/h or 3 to 8 mph.

Seas: 1 to 1.8 meters or 3 to 6 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

A high surf advisory remains in effect mainly for the northern and eastern coastlines of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.