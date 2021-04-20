EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A slight increase in the wind speed is expected overnight which will subsequently result in the sea heights also slightly increasing. This increase in the wind could also unsettle the atmosphere which could trigger some showers for the area.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 24 to 35 km/h or 15 to 22 mph with gusts to as high as 56 km/h or 35 mph mainly over open waters and elevated areas.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:58 am.

