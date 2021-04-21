EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Shallow low level patches embedded within a moderate to fresh trade wind flow will continue to be transported across the area and maintain a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief late night shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with periods of increased cloudiness and a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers after midday.

Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph reaching as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph over open waters and in elevated areas.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution mainly in coastal waters east of the islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:57 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.