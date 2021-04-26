EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A weak trough will enter the area tomorrow afternoon with the possibility of generating some showers for the islands. Otherwise, high pressure will dominate weather conditions.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with gusts to as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph mainly over open waters and elevated terrains.

Seas: not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

