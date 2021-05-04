EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Shallow moisture in the lower atmosphere will continue to maintain a moderate chance of brief passing showers over the island tonight and tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent of moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers.

Winds: East at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph becoming east-northeast tomorrow.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:44 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.