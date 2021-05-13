EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Favorable conditions in the lower atmosphere along with available moisture, will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the BVI during the period

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy with 60 percent or moderate chance of brief morning showers

Winds: East-southeasterly at 13 to 26 km/h or 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

