EVENING WEATHER FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Stable atmospheric conditions will prevail across the region, as a ridge of high pressure will continue to dictate conditions over the islands.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 10 percent or slight chance of light showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly sunny with a 10 percent or slight chance of light showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 meters or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.